Hey Wawa, I want my information back!

To the Editor:

I think it is totally unfair to we the people of whom we put our trust into these companies using our debit\credit cards being loyal to these companies and entrusting them with our personal information and then it’s so hard to get this information straightened out and then there’s no compensation for anything.

Fifty million people have their information taken\used and for the trouble that we suffer from is let us monitor your credit for free or by the time everyone put in for compensation it’s like $200 you receive for the pain that has been caused, I want compensation and my information back!

Kenya McCoy

Ocala