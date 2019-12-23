Summerfield woman jailed after spaghetti-covered man friend reports violent attack

A Summerfield woman accused of smacking her man friend in the head with a plate full of spaghetti is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 16900 block of SE 100th Court in Summerfield last week and when they arrived, a man told them he had been in a physical confrontation with 39-year-old Dawn Delynn Keller. The man claimed that Keller had “shoved him with both hands” and when he pushed her back, she hit him with the plate full of food, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies noted that the man had spaghetti noodles and sauce on the top of his head, shoulders and back and his lip “appeared to be slightly swollen.” He said the altercation took place because he wanted Keller to leave his home, the report says.

A witness who called deputies for help said she heard a confrontation and walked out in time to see Keller push the man and “body block” him into a table. She said Keller is always “highly aggressive” when she comes to the man’s residence and “has a history of becoming physical.”

Another witness told deputies he saw the entire altercation, which started as a verbal disagreement between Keller and the man over clothing items she had at the residence. The witness said Keller shoved the man when he started moving her clothes toward the front door. He said the man then pushed her to get away and she threw the plate of spaghetti and hit him in the head, the report says.

Keller admitted to shoving the man because he was moving her clothes. She said the man pushed her back and she “began to throw things in self-defense.” She said she had been staying at the residence “on occasion” but didn’t admit to throwing the plate of spaghetti at the man, the report says.

Keller was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery. She’s being held on $1,500 bond and is due in court Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge.