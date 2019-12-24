Stonecresters escape injury when Belleview pedestrian walks into their motorcycle

An 81-year-old Stonecrester and his passenger escaped injury Saturday morning when a pedestrian walked into their motorcycle while they were traveling on State Road 500 in front of Belleview City Hall.

The pedestrian, 49-year-old Belleview resident Loretta L. Crippen, was treated at the scene by paramedics from Marion County Fire Rescue. She was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center and the extent of her injuries wasn’t available Wednesday.

According to Belleview Police, Kenneth P. Ricketts, who lives on SE 125th Circle, had been traveling north at about 10:45 a.m. when Crippen came from the east side of SR 500 and walked into his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was estimated to be traveling at the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

Witnesses reported seeing Crippen, who lives on SE 57th Avenue, cross in front of a red pickup truck that was stopped in the left lane in front of a group of motorcycles right before the incident happened. They also reported that she was alert and talking before she was transported to the hospital.

Neither Ricketts nor his passenger, 75-year-old Mary K. Ricketts, were injured in the crash. The police report didn’t specify the relationship between the Ricketts and the Marion County Property Appraiser’s website lists only him as the owner of their 14-year-old Stonecrest home.

Both of the Ricketts were wearing helmets and eye protection. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $600 and neither weather conditions nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, the police report says.