Snowbird sex offender checks in at home in Village of Dunedin

A snowbird sex offender has checked in at a home in the Village of Dunedin.

Hugh Timothy Keating, 80, of East Brady, Pa. has registered a temporary address at 3647 Fir St., according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He registered the address on Christmas Day.

Keating was 77 when he was arrested in 2017 by South Strabane Township police in Pennsylvania after allegedly inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl, according to news accounts at the time. He was convicted in the case in 2018, according to FDLE records.

The Villages home at which he has registered the address was purchased in 2016 by Hugh Timothy and Patricia Keating of Washington, Pa. The tax bill is mailed to the Pennsylvania address.

Last month, another convicted sex offender registered an address on Fir Street in the Village of Dunedin. Perry Allen Stiles, 59, who was charged in 2014 with molesting young girls at Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World, registered an address at 3754 Fir St. in the Village of Dunedin.