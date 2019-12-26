Summerfield woman jailed on Christmas morning after nasty tiff over presents

A violent battle over presents and missing money left a Summerfield woman in jail on Christmas morning.

Kristi Lynn Hoffman-Mock, 41, who lives on SE 145th Place, told deputies she got into a verbal altercation with a man after he refused to put presents under the Christmas tree. She claimed he also took about $2,000 that was a gift from her grandfather. She said she reached around him to search for the money “but never scratched him,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies spoke with the victim inside the residence, where he showed them a bedroom that had been “trashed,” as well as several broken items. He also showed deputies a fresh 5-inch scratch on his chest that he said was inflicted by Hoffman-Mock as she was searching for the money, the report says.

The victim told deputies he had a video on his cell phone that showed Hoffman-Mock “throwing items around the room.” Deputies noted that the video also showed her pushing over a stand-alone closet system on top of the victim, the report says.

Hoffman-Mock was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery. She was being held without bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.