Villager’s daughter arrested in theft of toys from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

The daughter of a Village of Bonita woman was arrested in the theft of $373 in toys from the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Beth Pamela Laurent, 47, who lives at 2389 India Hook Terrace, was spotted selecting toys and putting them into plastic bags which she had removed from her purse at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She tied the plastic bags shut.

When she went to check out, Laurent paid for $288.24 in merchandise, but not for the toys which she had secured in the bags. She left the store through the grocery area and was stopped by a loss prevention officer for leaving without paying for the items.

The Miconia, N.H. native was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.