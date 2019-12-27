Berserk Summerfield resident jailed after admitting to stabbing man over eviction

An 82-year-old knife-wielding man who was enraged over getting kicked out of a Summerfield home found himself behind bars last week.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence in reference to a stabbing on Friday afternoon, where they immediately detained Anthony Della-Vecchia. He admitted to deputies that he had grabbed a knife from a butcher block on the kitchen counter and started swinging it at the victim, a sheriff’s office report states.

Della-Vecchia said he was upset because the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for a stab wound to his neck, was going to evict him. He said the victim had grabbed hold of his wrist and attempted to take the knife away from him. But he said he broke free and “stabbed him in the throat area,” the report says, adding that Della-Vecchia said he wished he had stabbed another unnamed person “due to him being the problem.”

Deputies located a bloody knife in the kitchen sink that the victim identified as the one used to stab him. Della-Vecchia, who originally is from Pennsylvania, was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released early Thursday afternoon on $1,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.