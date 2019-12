The Hearing Loss Association of America-Central Florida will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in the Triple Crown Room at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

The speakers will be Cochlear Americas Engagement Manager Cristina Costas and audiologist Dr. Charlene Cohen. Their presentation is titled “What’s new with Cochlear.”

The Triple Crown room is looped for hearing assistance. If you have any questions, please contact Jan Sharp at (352) 751-4532 or Muriel Raine at murhlaacntrfl@gmail.com.