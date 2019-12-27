Man accused of raising ruckus when asked to leave Christmas Eve gathering

A 21-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he allegedly got into fight with a juvenile family friend who asked him to leave his home on Christmas Eve.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that Jacob Allen Hance, of 5345 15th Ave., is a family friend and was drinking at the victim’s home on SE 143rd Place in Summerfield. The victim said Hance became belligerent and started tearing up the house, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said he told Hance to leave the home and Hance became very upset and got in his face. The victim said he went to his room to get away from Hance, but he followed him into the bedroom and grabbed him by the throat, restricting his breathing, and pushed him up against the wall, the report said.

The victim said he pushed Hance away and went into the laundry room. He said Hance followed him into the laundry room and put him in a chokehold. The victim said he yelled for a witness to help, and the witness broke up the fight, according to the report.

The witness said he heard a commotion in the laundry room and then heard the victim call for him. He said he saw Hance holding the victim in a rear chokehold. The witness said the victim’s face was red and it looked like he wasn’t breathing. He said he then broke up the altercation, the report said.

Hance told the deputy the victim was acting out and struck him with a beer bottle. He said he grabbed the victim by the throat and “beat his (expletive deleted),” according to the report.

Hance was charged with simple battery and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released late Friday morning on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.