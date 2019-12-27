Wildwood suspect sought in shooting apprehended after extensive search

A Wildwood suspect sought in a shooting at an apartment complex was apprehended after an extensive search.

Dikari Jacquez Colbert, 20, was being held on $115,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on charges of attempted murder and display of a firearm during a felony.

Multiple gunshots were heard shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of the Lake Panasoffkee Apartments. The shots were heard by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy, who was performing patrols in the area. It was soon learned one victim had been shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Colbert was quickly identified by witnesses on the scene. He fled on foot.

An extensive search ensued with multiple law enforcement officers responding to the area, along with support from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit. Approximately one hour following the initial incident, Colbert was located in a nearby neighborhood near the apartment complex. Colbert was taken into custody without further incident.