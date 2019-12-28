Convicted sex offender checks in at home in Tanglewood Villas

A convicted sex offender has registered a temporary address at a residence in the Tanglewood Villas.

Christopher Allen Roberts, 53, has registered an address at 949 Tanglewood Place in the Village of Sabal Chase, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He registered the address at that home in The Villages on the day after Christmas.

He was convicted in 1994 in Orange County of possessing a photo showing sexual performance by a child.

Roberts stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 254 pounds.

He has four registered vehicles – a 1984 maroon Ford four-door, a black 2002 Ford utility vehicle, a red 2010 Ford utility vehicle and a white 1992 Dodge four-door.

He previously visited the Tanglewood Villas this past August.