A play “about Villagers for Villagers” will debut next month at Rohan Recreation Center.

“The Last Romance,” a romantic comedy by Joe DiPietro, is being directed by Linda Succi. It will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. The show is presented by All About Theater.

The play stars Tony Oteri, Vanessa Osborne, Janet Landry and Mark Steven Schmidt.

Advance tickets are available at https://aaaatt.yapsody.com for $20. Tickets are $22 at the door.