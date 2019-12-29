Republican Women of The Villages enjoy special White House visit

A group from the Republican Women of The Villages recently paid a special visit to the White House.

Marina Woolcock, newly elected president of the Florida Federation of Republican Women (FFRW), was joined by Roberta Ulrich, Edna Iris Santana-Wales and several other state-wide Republican Women leaders on the trip, which was organized by FFRW First Vice President Michele Merrell.

The group was treated to a private tour of the East Wing Christmas decorations dubbed “The Spirit of America” by First Lady Melania Trump. They also visited Vice President Mike Pence’s office and met with Sen. Rick Scott and Congressman Mike Waltz, a Green Beret and veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

The group concluded its trip reveling in the holiday spirit at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, about a mile away from the White House.