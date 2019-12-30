Committees vote to abolish cap on amenity fees paid by Villagers

A pair of oversight committees voted to abolish the cap on amenity fees paid by Villagers, making it the No. 7 story in 2019 in The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee and Project Wide Advisory Committee both voted to eliminate the “amenity deferral rate” or cap of $155 per month.

The deferral rate, or cap, was originally put in place so that homeowners could have an expectation that amenity fees would not rise without a limit.

PWAC members, who represent Villagers living north of State Road 44 and south of County Road 466, in March were presented with a 10-year budget forecast. It seemed to convince them that the “deferral rate” on amenity fees would have to be lifted so that expenditures would not outpace incoming revenue.

Two members of PWAC voted against the elimination of the cap.

The AAC voted 3-2 to eliminate the deferral rate north of County Road 466.