James Lenz, 56, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on December 22, 2019 at his residence.

James was born on June 5, 1963 in Patchogue, New York and grew up in Ronkonkoma, New York. He moved to the Lady Lake area 25 years ago.

James was a former Delivery Specialist for Lowe’s Home Improvement. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, Florida. Bowling, golfing, and playing cards and games were among the hobbies he enjoyed. He was very creative and had a passion for writing poetry and songs.

James is survived by his loving mother: Dorothy Lenz of Lady Lake, FL; a sister: Theresa Myer and her husband, Charles of Selden, NY; three brothers: Herman Lenz and his wife, Jackie of Davenport, FL, Walter Lenz and his wife, Kathy of Ronkonkoma, NY and his twin brother John Lenz and his wife, Kerry of Odenton, MD; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.