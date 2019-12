A job fair will seek employees for the new Brownwood Hotel & Spa set to open this spring.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the hotel pre-opening office at Colony Professional Plaza, Suite 238.

There are 180 jobs to be filled at the new hotel which will offer 151 guest rooms, a Wolfgang Puck Kitchen and Bar and an 8,500-square-foot ballroom.

The spa will be 7,000-square-feet and include 10 treatment rooms as well as a relaxation room.