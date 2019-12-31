Wawa clerk in Lady Lake provides key clue in arrest of credit card thief

A clerk at the Wawa in Lady Lake provided a key clue leading to the arrest of a suspected credit card thief.

A resident of Stone Castle Loop in Lady Lake reported that his car had been burglarized in October while parked at his home. An American Express card was stolen and used at a Beall’s Outlet store and at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466. A woman accompanied by a juvenile later returned to the Wawa and attempted to use the card again, but by then it had been canceled.

A detective questioned the Wawa clerk who identified the woman as 34-year-old Sheena Lynn Woolever of Okahumpka. The clerk said she had attended school with Woolever.

Arrest warrants were issued and Woolever was located this past week in the Volusia County Jail. She was served with the warrants charging her with grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.

In 2018, Woolever was arrested while behind the wheel of a stolen truck.