Woman charged with using car as weapon after her mother ‘disrespected’

A woman has been charged with using a car as a weapon after a man “disrespected” her mother.

Nashally Rodriguez Millan, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested on New Year’s Eve on warrants charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery following the incident which occurred in May in Fruitland Park.

Millan had been at the wheel of a silver Hynudai Elantra on the afternoon of May 28 when she and her sister went looking for their younger sister’s boyfriend, who they believed had disrespected their mother, according to a Lake County warrant. They had messaged him through Instagram and warned that “they were going to run up on him because he disrespected their mother,” the warrant said.

The man had been playing basketball at his home in the 800 block of Maple Avenue in Fruitland Park when the women, accompanied by two men, drove to his home and swerved at his mother who was outside attempting to call 911. The man ran to his mother, prompting all four of the vehicle’s occupants to get out and attack him, the warrant said.

The man’s mother told the four attackers they had to leave, but one of the women shouted back, “No, we are going to teach him not to yell at our mother.” They fled when bystanders began calling 911.

Millan was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.