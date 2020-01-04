Legendary pitcher promises to wow Red Sox Nation in upcoming gathering

Members of Red Sox Nation are gearing up for an appearance by one of the biggest stars to ever grace Fenway Park’s baseball diamond.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, known as much for his unorthodox delivery to his love of cigars, will speak to the group on Thursday, Jan. 16 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will get under way 30 minutes later.

Tiant, who also pitched for the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels, will talk about his book titled “Son of Havana.” Written with Saul Wisnia with a forward by Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, the book tells the improbable story of the 79-year-old Tiant’s journey from Cuba to becoming a superstar Major League Baseball pitcher. It examines how the man known as “El Tiante” was separated from his family in Cuba for almost 15 years. And it includes comments from many of his former teammates, including star Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk.

Tiant will appear with his son, Daniel, CEO and founder of Tiant Cigar Group. The two will, no doubt, also discuss how the pitcher also known for his trademark Fu Manchu mustache surprisingly still hasn’t been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The winner of 229 games over a 19-year career, Tiant boasted a career ERA of 3.30. He tallied 2,416 strikeouts, was a three-time All-Star (1968, 1974 and 1976) and a two-time American League ERA leader (1968 and 1972). He made his Major League debut with the Indians on July 19, 1964 and ended his career on Sept. 4, 1982 with the Angels.

Tiant is no stranger to The Villages, having spoken to Red Sox Nation in March 2017.

During that appearance, which had was broken into two meetings to accommodate all of the attendees, Tiant regaled his adoring fans with stories of days gone by and his emotional reunion with his parents at the 1975 World Series. He also talked about serving as a Red Sox coach since 2002 and how today’s players make so much more money than those of his era took home.

During those meetings, Tiant also made one thing clear – his heroes are the men and women who serve in the military.

“They made this country what it is,” Tiant said. “I have a lot of respect for them. God bless all of them.

Preregistration is required to attend the upcoming meeting. Email Lou Emond at members@redsox-villages.com for membership information.