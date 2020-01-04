Possible tornado touchdown in Leesburg RV park leaves one resident injured

Lake County sheriff’s deputies scrambled to the Holiday RV Village on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a possible tornado touchdown.

When deputies arrived at the 936-site park at 10:30 a.m., they found that several homes that had sustained damage to roofs, siding and carports. There also were multiple downed trees in the community, which is located at 28229 County Road 33.

Upon arrival, deputies immediately started going to door-to-door to check on residents and ensure their well-being. One resident suffered a minor cut to his hand when a when a tree limb came through the roof of his home and struck him.

The park staff called a private tree company for clean up, and the sheriff’s office sent three inmate work crews to assist with clearing the roadways in the park and removing dangerous limbs around homes.

The National Weather Service will be conducting an analysis to confirm whether or not a tornado actually touched down, but officials say all indicators point to it being one.