Why is Rialto Theater closing at busiest time of the year?

To the Editor:

Renovation of the Rialto Theater in Spanish Springs has begun and will last several months.

In choosing this timing for renovations the theater management has chosen their busiest months of the year due to:

1. The movie industry’s system of releasing their most popular films for display in December to March and

2. The heavier seasonal winter population here in The Villages.

I wonder why they couldn’t have scheduled the renovations in the summer months to impact fewer customers and to minimize their lost revenues

Sue Hughes

Village of Polo Ridge