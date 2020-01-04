‘World War II’ big band concert to benefit CERT of The Villages

Members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) of The Villages are gearing up for a special concert.

The event, which is being billed as a “World War II” big band concert, will feature music with a 17-piece band conducted by Paul Holtzman. The show also will feature the LaLipops – BJ Odendahl, Melody Gardner and Donna Francis – singing the music of the Andrews Sisters.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at North Lake Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at certconcert.eventbrite.com. There will be no reserved seating and no refunds. All proceeds will benefit CERT of The Villages.