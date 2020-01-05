300-pound man sentenced after intimidating incident at town square

A 300-pound man has been sentenced after an intimidating incident at a town square in The Villages.

Walter Scott Taylor, 46, of Seffner, has been placed on probation for six months as a result of the scary Dec. 7 incident at World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Officers were called shortly before midnight to the popular watering hole where an “intoxicated” man, later identified as Taylor, was trying to enter the establishment which was closed and locked up, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A World of Beer employee told police that Taylor was “staggering and almost fell several times as he was walking away from the door,” the arrest report said.

When officers arrived on the scene, Taylor was found sitting in a golf cart. His speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. Police suggested that Taylor call for a ride, something he refused to do.

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” Taylor told police.

“Fearing Taylor was trying to re-enter the business, I asked him to walk back to his golf cart and sit down several times but he became louder, more belligerent and refused,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Taylor weighs 300 pounds, the report indicated.

“Due to Taylor’s level of intoxication, his escalating anger and access to a motor vehicle (golf cart), I believed Taylor was a danger to the safety of the public, the staff of World of Beer and the nearby properties,” the officer wrote.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.