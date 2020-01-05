Florida-Friendly Landscaping will be topic of workshop in The Villages

Florida-Friendly Landscaping will be the topic of a workshop later this month in The Villages.

The event will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

The event is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained at www.TheVillagesEntertainment.com

Florida-Friendly Landscaping was designed to help residents and business owners create and maintain beautiful yards using research-based, environmentally-sustainable landscaping practices.

Florida-Friendly Landscaping, when taken to extremes, has created some ill will in neighborhoods in The Villages.