President Trump’s right hand man coming to visit Sumter County

The man who has been at President Trump’s right hand will be paying a visit later this month to Sumter County.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak at an event at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell.

“The visit is an official government event by the secretary. He will discuss current United States foreign policy and today’s issues in the world,” said President of The Villages Republicans Jerry Prince.

The venue will hold 1,100 people, he added.

Pompeo has been in the headlines due to escalating tensions with Iran.

In an appearance Sunday morning on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Pompeo defended the Trump administration’s decision to execute Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani.

“President Trump is focused deeply on keeping Americans safe over the long haul,” Pompeo told NBC’s Chuck Todd. “It may be that there’s a little noise here in the interim.”

Pompeo served as head of the CIA before being tapped to serve as secretary of state.

He was a Congressman from Kansas before joining the Trump administration. He is a graduate of West Point and Harvard Law School. It is widely speculated that he will return to Kansas to run for the U.S. Senate.