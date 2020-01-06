California woman arrested in theft of merchandise at Belk in The Villages

A California woman was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Belk in The Villages.

Susan Daley, 57, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday where she selected merchandise and went into a fitting room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she left the fitting room, she appeared to be empty handed.

Daley went to the checkout where she paid for some items, but not for a shirt and Deva Curl cream she had concealed in her purse, the report said. The items had a total value of $78.04. The price tag from the shirt was found in the dressing room in which Daley had been spotted.

Daley, who provided police with a California identification card, gave a local address at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

She was arrested on charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.