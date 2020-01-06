Oxford man jailed after trying to pass himself off as his brother

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after trying to pass himself off as his brother.

Christopher Chase Whitehurst, 31, of Oxford, had failed to come to a complete stop at about 1:30 a.m. Monday prompting a traffic stop on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Whitehurst claimed he left his driver’s license at home and provided the name of his 29-year-old brother. A check revealed the brother’s license was not valid.

When Whitehurst was approached with that information, Whitehurst admitted he was “scared” and knew his own license was suspended. A check revealed Whitehurst was also wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with theft.

He was arrested on charges of fraud and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $1,500.