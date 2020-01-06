VHA offering presentation of extremely popular ‘Cutting the Cord’ program

The VHA is offering a presentation of its extremely popular “Cutting the Cord” program.

If you’re tired of paying too much for cable television service, you might want to attend the Thursday, Jan. 16 workshop at La Hacienda Center at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to all VHA members.

Members of the Computer-Connected Villager Club Inc. will present entertainment alternatives like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Hulu, Roku and others. They’ll outline the equipment you need to access them and a host of related topics, like television options, antenna options and so on.

Those attending will need to show their VHA cards for entry. Non-members are welcome to arrive early and join the VHA so they can take part in the workshop.

Capacity in the room at La Hacienda Center is 120 and when that is met, the doors will be closed.