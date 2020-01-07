Wildwood police searching for thief who stole purse from Villages store

The Wildwood Police Department is seeking help in identifying a Villages purse thief.

The woman pictured at right is wanted in connection with the theft of a Spartina Bawbee floral crossbody purse from Christine’s in Brownwood Paddock Square. The purse is estimated to be worth about $142.

An employee noticed that the purse was missing and checked the security cameras. The surveillance footage showed the older white female looking at the purse before she put it on her shoulder. She walked around the business for a short time and then left without paying for the item, a report says.

The suspect is described as a white female with light-colored short hair wearing a white T-shirt, skinny blue jeans and black shoes. She also was carrying an additional black purse on her left shoulder, the report says.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (352) 330-1355, option 3, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).