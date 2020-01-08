Buena Vista Boulevard improvements will begin later this month

The Buena Vista Boulevard improvement project construction will commence the week of Jan. 20 and is scheduled to be completed on May 16, in advance of the hurricane season that formally begins June 1.

The area of construction will be from south of Lake Miona Drive to County Road 44A, according to an announcement from Sumter County.

Lane closures will be utilized during the daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists in the area are asked to use caution when traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard during the construction. Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. Motorists are asked to travel at the posted construction speed limit.

This project is the final phase of the repaving of Buena Vista Boulevard from County Road 466 to State Road 44.