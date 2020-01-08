FHP nabs woman in Sumter County with $1.2 million worth of cocaine

The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday nabbed a woman with $1.2 million worth of cocaine in her vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

FHP Troopers on routine patrol spotted a 2016 red Dodge Journey traveling southbound on I-75 near the 310 milepost with illegal window tint.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, of Ruskin. As Espinoza became overtly nervous, Troopers summoned an FHP K-9 which quickly alerted on the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 12 kilos of cocaine, worth approximately $1.2 million, hidden within the dashboard and other voids within the rear of the vehicle.

Espinoza was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $158,000.