City Fire cook jailed on $17,000 bond following arrest on DUI warrant

A cook at a City Fire restaurant in The Villages was jailed on $17,000 bond following his arrest after a suspected drunk driving incident.

Sam Douglas Bishop III, 32, of Lady Lake, was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on warrants charging him with DUI with property damage, felony DUI for the third arrest within 10 years, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended.

Bishop had been found at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2 behind the wheel of a Camaro with its engine running after striking an aluminum post attached to a carport at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to the arrest warrant. A Lady Lake police officer came upon the scene on Kim Lane and several times ordered Bishop to put the car in park. When Bishop was finally roused, he fled the scene on foot. He eluded capture and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was convicted in 2013 and 2018 of drunk driving charges in Marion County.

Bishop works as a cook/manager at City Fire at Brownwood Paddock Square, according to the arrest report.