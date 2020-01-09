Crappie USA Tournament coming to Harris Chain of Lakes on Saturday

The Harris Chain of Lakes will play host to the Crappie USA Tournament.

Anglers from across the country will participate in the event this Saturday, Jan. 11. Cash prizes will be awarded along with the opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic in the fall. Anglers can expect a family-friendly event, with teams of one or two adult anglers and a third member under the age of 16.

The Harris Chain of Lakes consists of nine lakes – Harris, Little Lake Harris, Apopka, Beauclair, Carlton, Dora, Eustis, Griffin and Yale – that are suitable for a variety of fishing methods such as one-poling, tightlining and pushing, with planer board fishing growing in popularity. In past years, winning fish have come from Lake Dora and Lake Griffin.

Late sign-in will be available in person at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar that will take place the evening of Friday, Jan. 10 at the Tavares Civic Center, located at 100 E. Caroline St. Sign-up for late entries begins at 5 p.m. and the seminar starts at 7 p.m. A late fee of $25 applies to all late entries.

All participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association. For more information on the tournament, including registration, key dates and times, membership, locations, accommodations and directions, please visit https://www.crappieusa.com/ or the Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/crappieusa/.