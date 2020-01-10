Michael T. Connors of The Villages, FL, formerly of Scarsdale, NY, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on January 8th in hospice care, following a stroke.

Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 22nd, 1940 to the late Donald F. and Helen (Newman) Connors. Graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School, 1958. Served in the U.S. Army as a medic, and later worked for Curry Corp. in Scarsdale and served as a volunteer fire fighter for the Greenville Fire Department. Everyone knew Michael as a fun-loving man with an enormous sense of humor and zest for life. After suffering a massive stroke at age 50 he fought a long and courageous battle.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Barbara (Morrella) Connors of The Villages, son Michael Jr (Georgeanna), and grandson Reese of Asheville, NC, brother Christopher of Vallejo, CA, sisters Helen Bates of Somers, NY and Harriette Connors-DeLuca of Hanover, NJ. He was preceded in death by his elder brothers Donald and Thomas, and twin Edward.

Viewing to be held Monday January 13th, 3-5pm. at Banks Page-Theus Funeral Home, 410 Webster St, Wildwood, FL. Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday January 14th, 2pm. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.