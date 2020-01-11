Peace Corps recruiters holding event in Lady Lake to seek new volunteers

Peace Corps recruiters are coming to Lady Lake in search of new volunteers.

Recruiters Laura Loveland and Adam Housh will host an event titled “Volunteer at Any Age” at the Lady Lake Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 2:30-4 p.m. The informative event is open to all ages, but the recruiters have a special interest in educating those who would like to serve in the Peace Corps after retirement.

The recruiters also are hoping that attendees will use the information session to learn about volunteer experiences, ask questions about service and gain tips to guide them through the application process.

For more information, contact Loveland at lloveland@peacecorps.gov.