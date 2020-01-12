Daughters of the American Revolution to hear from U.S. Foreign Service officers

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to hear from two former United States Foreign Service officers.

The group will meet on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center from 10 a.m.-noon. The guest speakers will be Mel and Irene Harrison, who will talk about their experiences and challenges as Foreign Service officers while representing the U.S. government around the world.

The U.S. Foreign Service was created under the State Department to provide personnel to be used as a part of the country’s diplomatic service. Since 1924, those officers have represented foreign policy, helped safeguard national security and aided U.S. citizens at more than 265 missions throughout the world.

The diplomats serve one to three years in unfamiliar, often unhealthy locations. But they oftentimes are the first to say that representing the U.S. government abroad provides a unique and rewarding way of life.