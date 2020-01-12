Details announced about upgrades coming to theater at Spanish Springs

Details have been announced about major upgrades coming to the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Rialto Theater, the original movie house in The Villages, closed Jan. 3 for major remodeling. A re-opening date has not been disclosed.

When moviegoers return to the Rialto Theater, they’ll no doubt be wowed by a new restaurant and bar, outdoor digital marquee and new lounge-powered reclining seats with food-service trays attached.

The restaurant and bar will be patterned after Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack at the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing. You can enjoy the restaurant even if you don’t see a movie. Moviegoers can order food for the show.

The eight-screen theater will also be getting a new sound system.

The floors and bathrooms are also slated for an upgrade.