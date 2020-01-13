AMAC’s Aging at Home Expo to include Alzheimer’s and dementia information

Information about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will be included in the upcoming Aging at Home Expo.

The event, which will be hosted by the Association of Mature Citizens (AMAC) Foundation, will be held at the Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Certified Dementia Practitioners Debbie Selsavage and Ed Youngblood, who promote “person-centered, compassionate care,” will discuss Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia from 11 a.m.-noon. They will explain in plain, non-medical language how to better understand, communicate with and care for loved ones living with dementia.

The AMAC event will be complimentary to the Lady Lake Library’s annual Wellness Fair, making the day an opportunity to do “one-stop shopping” for information critical to one’s present and future well-being. For more information about the free event, call (888) 750-2622 or go to amacfoundation.org/events.