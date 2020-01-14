Alice Rebecca Turner (86) of Fruitland Park, FL passed away January 10, 2020. She was born March 17,1933 in Salem, New Jersey.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Hartley Turner; her sons, Hartley Turner, Jr. (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Daniel Turner of Carney’s Point, NJ; and her brother, Howard Jones of NJ. She was also blessed with three grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bruce, and her sister Shirley.

Alice was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park for many years. She was outgoing and one who was known as a friend to many. She made friends wherever and whenever she went. She and Hartley enjoyed traveling, especially up to Nashville and Gatlinburg where they enjoyed classic country music. She will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration of life for Alice at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, 1123 West Main Street in Leesburg, FL on January 15th. Friends and family are invited to a gathering from 1:00-2:00 PM and a 2:00 PM service will follow. Afterwards, Alice will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, FL.