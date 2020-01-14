David Lee Smith, 68, of Lady Lake went to be with Jesus on January 10, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida.

David was born on July 16, 1951 in What Cheer, Iowa and moved to Illinois where he lived until he moved to Florida in 1979. David loved the Lord and was a member of The Cowboy Church in Ocklawaha. David enjoyed the outdoors and creating beautiful landscapes, sitting outside listening to the rain and watching the storm go by. He was always working with his hands, whether that was building or refinishing a piece of furniture, making crosses, working in the yard, etching on glass, or restoring a car. He loved to take something people would discard as junk and restore it to its original beauty. As he would say, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure!”. He enjoyed riding his Harley, cruising in his 1966 & 1967 mustangs and sitting outside by the fire. David was a gentle, funny, loving. simple and resourceful man. He loved well and he was greatly loved. He will be greatly missed by many!

David is survived by his loving children: daughter Kassie Castaneda and her husband Lorenzo of Olathe, KS. Grandsons Jacob Elliott and Ian Castaneda; son David Smith Jr. and wife Carla of Saint Charles, MO. Granddaughter Nycole Smith, and grandson Aaron Smith, and great grand daughters Lily and Addilyn.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM, at The Cowboy Church 18115 SE 95th St. Ocklawaha, Fl. 32179

Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.