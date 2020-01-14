Shoplifting suspect arrested after alleged label switching at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A shoplifting suspect was arrested after an alleged label switching incident at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jake Robert Soileau, 30, of Fruitland Park, on early Monday afternoon entered the store and put a stereo connector into a shopping bag already in his cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Soileau went to the clothing section where he removed a $3 bar code from a polo shirt and put it on a pair of jeans valued at $16.88. He proceeded through a self-checkout lane where he scanned the switched pricetag and did not pay for the stereo connector, the report said.

A store employee stopped Soileau and escorted him back into the store.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.