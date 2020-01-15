Keith L. Douds passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice January 5, 2020. Keith was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1930. He was the son of Frank and Martha Douds. Keith graduated from New Castle High School and attended Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio..

He married Sally Ann Barcheck on May 25, 1957. They were married for 62 years. Keith was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a Naval Corpsman. He worked for the US Postal Service for 35 years.

He and Sally moved to The Villages in 1992 from Coral Springs, FL. In The Villages Keith was a loyal founding member of St. George’s Episcopal Church. He was a man of great faith serving his church in many capacities. He was well known for the bus trips he organized twice a year.

Keith was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of The High 12 in The Villages. For years he was the Captain of The Marlins bocce team at Paradise Recreation Center. He also was a great golfer, golfing every week at Orange Blossom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Kenneth, and his sisters Helen Kitchen and Dorothy Kuhlmeyer. He is survived by his loving wife Sally and 13 nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St George’s Episcopal Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00PM. A service with full military honors will follow on Tuesday at 11:30PM at Bushnell National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St George’s Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, Florida, 32159 or Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella Drive, The Villages, Florida, 32159.