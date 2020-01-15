Leesburg man jailed after high-speed chase ends in crash near County Line Bar

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars last week after an early morning high-speed crash in Marion County that ejected his passengers from his vehicle.

Marion County sheriff’s Dep. Calvin Batts attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Bryson Deon Greene after he spotted him traveling 61 mph in a 40-mph zone. Greene, who is accused of fleeing from Batts, eventually crashed through a fence on 175th Street just off County Road 25, not from the County Line Smokehouse & Spirits, which has been known for many years simply as the County Line Bar.

Greene was taken into custody and gunpoint and booked into the Marion County Jail. He was charged with fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), possession of drug equipment and possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams). He is being held on $6,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.