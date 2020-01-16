CDD 9 finally seeing partial reimbursement from FEMA for 2017’s Hurricane Irma

Community Development District 9 is finally about to see partial reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

CDD 9, which is located south of County Road 466A and north of Hillsborough Trail, had hoped to receive $67,000 in reimbursement for the cleanup after the hurricane.

The CDD 9 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon learned that the reimbursement will be $13,000.

Chairman Jack Reimer was given a thick folder of government documents to sign to move forward with the $13,000 reimbursement.

“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Assistant District Manager Kenny Blocker, who has been spearheading the laborious effort to pursue reimbursement for FEMA.

It should take 60 to 100 days to receive the money from FEMA, Blocker said.

He added that efforts will continue to attempt to recoup the remaining $54,000 that CDD 9 believes it is owed.

“It probably cost FEMA more than $13,000 to decide to pay us that money,” Reimer joked.