Feds investigating ransacked postal station near Village of Fenney

Federal postal investigators were summoned to The Villages this week after a Fenney-area postal station was burglarized and ransacked.

A Villager called a Wildwood police officer for help after realizing that packages were missing from locked boxes at the Sugar Cane Postal Station, located at 2636 Fenney Way. The 67-year-old Village of DeSoto resident said she was retrieving her mail from her postal station box when she realized she had keys for two storage lockers where larger packages are placed. She said both lockers were empty, so she looked through the bulk storage lockers into the room where postal carriers service the mailboxes and observed it to be in “complete disarray” and apparently “ransacked,” a Wildwood police report states.

The officer also spoke with two postal carriers who confirmed the service room had been pillaged and packages possibly stolen. Area Postmaster Denise Buell responded to the scene and told the officer the Postal Inspector’s Office would be taking the lead in investigating the crime, the report says.

The officer spoke with a postal inspector who requested the crime scene be processed. An evidence custodian was called to check the service room for any kind of biological evidence that would help in the investigation and the scene was then turned over to the postal inspector.

The report noted that the mailroom consisted of plywood wall surfaces and openings for mailboxes, with no security other than a door lock. It also pointed out that the large parcel mailboxes are open in the back and “persons can climb through them into the mailroom,” which was determined to be the most likely point of entry, the report says.