To the Editor:

Looking just at the evidence presented to date, to include the additional information that has come in since the Articles of Impeachment were voted on, it would appear that President Trump has violated the Constitution, his oath of office, and obstructed Congress.

Considering all the new information coming in regarding Ukraine, this affair has risen to the level required for his removal from office as stipulated in the U.S. Constitution. That will be for the U.S. Senate to decide, but considering their oath to be fair and impartial, all things considered, I would find it very difficult for them not to come back with a guilty verdict.

Mike McKibben

Lady Lake