85-year-old Villager arrested after wife places frantic 911 call

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after his wife placed a frantic 911 call.

The 83-year-old wife of Daniel Zehnal placed the 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from their home in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Zehnal, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, attempted to take the phone away from his wife and “they started to struggle physically back and forth,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He tried to twist the phone away from her, causing pain to her wrist. He dragged his wife and the phone across the floor.

She was able to knee him in the groin and break free.

Zehnal claimed his wife went “crazy on him.”

The Cleveland, Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

The couple purchased their home on Margarita Drive in 1998.