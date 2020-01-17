Resident of Historic Side of The Villages arrested after driving golf cart without headlights

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested after driving a golf cart without headlights.

Erik Rivera, 48, of 934 Tarrson Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, had been driving a 2008 Yamaha golf cart late Wednesday night on Bichara Boulevard near La Plaza Parkway when a Lady Lake police officer noticed the golf cart’s headlights were not on and initiated a traffic stop.

A check revealed Rivera was wanted on a Sarasota County warrant charging him with burglary.

The Brooklyn native was taken into custody and booked on $1,500 bond at the Lake County Jail.

The golf cart was turned over to a female passenger.