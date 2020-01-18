Bowler to write letter of apology after brawl in alley in The Villages

A bowler has been ordered to write a letter of apology after an altercation last year in a bowling alley in in The Villages.

An order of probation was entered earlier this month in Lake County Court as a result of the bowling brawl Oct. 10 at Spanish Springs Lanes.

Bart Bernard Graham, 47, of Weirsdale, has been placed on probation for two years, ordered to pay about $1,200 in fines and court costs and told to write a letter of apology to the victim. Graham can return to Spanish Springs Lanes, but may not have contact with the victim.

Lady Lake police had been called to the bowling alley, where they found a man bleeding from the head and laying on the floor.

Graham was detained as he was attempting to leave the bowling alley.

Several witnesses told police that Graham had been in an argument with the other man and pushed him in the chest, causing him to fall to the floor and strike his head, according to an arrest report. He suffered a “large laceration” on the back of his head and it was bleeding.

“(Graham) advised me that he had been arguing with the victim all night and couldn’t take any more of him so he shoved him, causing him to fall the ground,” the police officer wrote in the arrest report.