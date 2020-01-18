Villages firefighters quickly knock down flames in vehicle and maintenance building

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were busy Saturday afternoon as they battled two fires in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Multiple engines and a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded to a vehicle fire in the 3600 block of Reston Drive in the Village of Belle Aire around 2:47 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a white, four-door Chevy Colorado pickup truck fully involved in flames.

The vehicle’s owners had just finished unloading groceries from the pickup when they received a call from a neighbor telling them their vehicle was on fire. Another neighbor quickly called 911 and first responders arrived a short time later. There were no injuries reported.

The other incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a maintenance building in the Village of Buttonwood that services the Redfish Run Executive Golf Course. Multiple fire crews were called to the incident at the metal building, located at 2346 Buttonwood Run, and they found heavy smoke showing upon arrival. The flames were extinguished about 20 minutes later and the cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined. There were no injuries reported in the incident and the golf course remained open for business.